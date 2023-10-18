NFL Rumors: Steelers to Release CB Desmond King If Unable to Find Trade Partner

AP Photo/Maria Lysaker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to release veteran cornerback Desmond King if they are unable to find a trade partner, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

King, 28, has been something of a journeyman during his seven-year NFL career, spending time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Steelers.

The 2017 fifth-round pick out of Iowa has primarily played nickel corner at the NFL level, and he was also a top-flight return man earlier in his career, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2018 when he averaged 13.8 yards per punt return and returned one for a touchdown.

King, who stands 5'10" and weighs 200 pounds, was an elite player during his college days, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in both 2015 and 2016, and winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football in 2015 when he recorded eight interceptions.

In 98 career NFL games, including 53 starts, King has nine interceptions, 33 passes defended and 8.5 sacks to his credit, plus he has returned two picks and one fumble recovery for touchdowns.

King's greatest success came at the start of his career with the Chargers, as he had a career-high four sacks as a rookie and a career-high three interceptions during his second season.

He was a serviceable player during his two years with the Texans in 2021 and 2022, though, starting 25 of the 33 games he played in and registering five interceptions.

Despite the key role King played on the Houston defense, he was part of the team's final roster cuts prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.

Within a few days, King signed with the Steelers to provide secondary depth, but he has made essentially no impact.

King has not recorded a defensive counting stat in the three games he has been active for this season, and his only contribution has been averaging 22.0 yards per return on four kick returns.

Chandon Sullivan is ahead of King in the nickel corner pecking order in Pittsburgh, plus boundary corners Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and Joey Porter Jr. have all received significantly more playing time as well.