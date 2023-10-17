Julio Jones, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract; Joins A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles added depth at wide receiver on Tuesday, signing veteran Julio Jones.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported it was a one-yer deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Jones will initially be on the practice squad:

Jones, 34, last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 season, registering 24 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games (five starts).

The seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and future Hall of Famer was one of the top wideouts in football during his prime, though injuries have limited him to just 29 games total between the 2020-22 seasons.

So Jones is unlikely to be a major upgrade for the Eagles.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the unquestioned top pairing at receiver in Philly, while tight end Dallas Goedert and running back D'Andre Swift have also played important roles in the passing game.

The issue for the Eagles has been a lack of consistency behind Brown and Smith out wide, with neither Quez Watkins (four catches for 21 yards) or Olamide Zaccheaus (four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) offering much of an impact. Watkins was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury over the weekend.

Per Schefter, the Eagles also worked out Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon before signing Jones.

If Jones has anything left in the tank, the hope will be that he can give the Eagles a bit more bite in three-wideout sets. And in turn, Jones gets one more shot at the Super Bowl ring that has eluded him in his career with the 5-1 Eagles, one of the NFL's top contenders this season.