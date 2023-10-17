Video: C.J. Gardner-Johnson Calls 49ers' Deebo Samuel a RB Who 'Can't Run Routes'

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

C.J. Gardner-Johnson called out Deebo Samuel.

Again.

The Detroit Lions safety posted a video on social media saying the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver "can't run routes" and is a "running back."

The video comes after Gardner-Johnson commented on the 49ers' scuffle with the Cleveland Browns ahead of Sunday's game, which prompted the wide receiver to share quite the highlight of the defensive back:

It isn't a stretch to suggest there could be some bad blood between the two stemming from last season's NFC Championship Game.

Gardner-Johnson was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles team that eliminated Samuel's 49ers, although an injury to quarterback Brock Purdy helped swing that game in the victors' direction. Jordan Elliott of NBC Sports Bay Area noted Samuel called Philadelphia his "most hated" team in the league this offseason.

Yet Gardner-Johnson is no longer a member of the reigning NFC champions after signing with the Lions this offseason.

He is also sidelined with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, while Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Browns.

This individual rivalry may have to stay online for the rest of this season, as the 49ers and Lions are not scheduled to face each other.

Yet it could be a backstory in a potential playoff game, as Detroit leads the NFC North with a 5-1 record. San Francisco is seemingly an annual contender and leads the NFC West with the same 5-1 record.