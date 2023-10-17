X

    Zach Wilson, Jets' Upset of Jalen Hurts, Eagles Sees 2023 NFL Season-High 26M Viewers

    The New York Jets' tight win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening did numbers.

    According to Fox Sports, the 20-14 Jets win drew 26 million viewers, making it the top broadcast of the 2023 NFL season:

    Those viewers were treated to four Philly turnovers (including three interceptions from Jalen Hurts), the Jets only mustering 244 yards of offense and finishing 2-of-11 on third downs, Jake Elliott missing his only field goal attempt and two rosters decimated by injuries.

    It wasn't the prettiest game of the season, in other words. But a win's a win, and the 3-3 Jets handed the 5-1 Eagles their first loss of the season in front of a huge viewing audience.