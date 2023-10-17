Zach Wilson, Jets' Upset of Jalen Hurts, Eagles Sees 2023 NFL Season-High 26M Viewers

Zach Wilson, Jets' Upset of Jalen Hurts, Eagles Sees 2023 NFL Season-High 26M ViewersOctober 17, 2023
The New York Jets' tight win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening did numbers.
According to Fox Sports, the 20-14 Jets win drew 26 million viewers, making it the top broadcast of the 2023 NFL season:
FOX Sports PR @FOXSportsPR
Highlighted by the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NYJets</a> upset win over the <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a> delivers the most-watched NFL telecast of the season. <a href="https://t.co/13RsXYGFQk">pic.twitter.com/13RsXYGFQk</a>
Those viewers were treated to four Philly turnovers (including three interceptions from Jalen Hurts), the Jets only mustering 244 yards of offense and finishing 2-of-11 on third downs, Jake Elliott missing his only field goal attempt and two rosters decimated by injuries.
It wasn't the prettiest game of the season, in other words. But a win's a win, and the 3-3 Jets handed the 5-1 Eagles their first loss of the season in front of a huge viewing audience.