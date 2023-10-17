Cardinals Rumors: Sonny Gray Expected to Be Pursued in 2024 MLB Free Agency

Cardinals Rumors: Sonny Gray Expected to Be Pursued in 2024 MLB Free AgencyOctober 17, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to "pursue" starting pitcher Sonny Gray in MLB free agency, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
Woo detailed how the Cardinals could look to make a quick turnaround following a 71-91 finish in 2023: "The Cardinals are expected to be one of the most active teams in the offseason, but in order for them to get started, [president of baseball operations John Mozeliak] will need to spend the next couple of weeks finalizing his blueprint for the next four months."
