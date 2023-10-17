Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Provides Achilles Injury Update After Throwing Pre-Game

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided an update on his rehab from a torn left Achilles tendon during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers, who was seen tossing the football around before the Jets' 20-14 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, said he "feels great" and that standing is not an issue right now. He also expressed how much it meant for him to be back around his teammates.

Rodgers stressed he doesn't have a timetable for his return right now, but the four-time NFL MVP did note the innovative procedure he hopes will bring him back sooner rather than later.

Rodgers suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the Jets' 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

