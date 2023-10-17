Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Provides Achilles Injury Update After Throwing Pre-Game

Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Provides Achilles Injury Update After Throwing Pre-GameOctober 17, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided an update on his rehab from a torn left Achilles tendon during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.
Rodgers, who was seen tossing the football around before the Jets' 20-14 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, said he "feels great" and that standing is not an issue right now. He also expressed how much it meant for him to be back around his teammates.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I felt great and I have just a little bit of a limp..<br><br>Throwing feels great and standing isn't a problem" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/TT29jAFk3n">https://t.co/TT29jAFk3n</a> <a href="https://t.co/nvzdEFmRuS">pic.twitter.com/nvzdEFmRuS</a>
Rodgers stressed he doesn't have a timetable for his return right now, but the four-time NFL MVP did note the innovative procedure he hopes will bring him back sooner rather than later.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"Dr. Neal ElAttrache did a newer innovative surgery and I asked him if we could push it beyond the normal protocols..<br><br>The most important thing is you just don't wanna stretch the Achilles and it's about being smart with the rehab"<a href="https://twitter.com/AaronRodgers12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AaronRodgers12</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/qTJDLgxy7Y">pic.twitter.com/qTJDLgxy7Y</a>
Rodgers suffered the injury early in the first quarter of the Jets' 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.
