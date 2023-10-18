Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

4 of 5

Michael Mooney/NHLI via Getty Images

Under normal circumstances, Patrick Kane would've been quickly signed within the opening hours of the free-agent market on July 1. However, the 34-year-old future Hall of Fame right wing remains available as he rehabs from a hip-resurfacing procedure he underwent in June that has sidelined him for up to six months.

Kane's representatives released a video on Sept. 27 showing their client doing skating drills while continuing his rehab procedures. That stoked speculation that he could be ready to return sooner than expected as well as which clubs could bid for his services.

On Oct. 6, Sportsnet's Emily Sadler listed the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers as possible destinations for Kane.

Sadler noted the hometown connection the Sabres have with Kane as well as the fact that his old Chicago Blackhawks linemate Alex DeBrincat now plays for the Red Wings. She doesn't rule out a do-over with the Rangers but also felt it would be fun to see Kane on the same line with Devils center Jack Hughes.

Salary-cap constraints could make it difficult for the 2023 Stanley Cup finalist Golden Knights and Panthers to land Kane. Nevertheless, Sadler didn't dismiss the possibility of one of them finding a creative way to land him. She also noted that the Panthers had an interest in him during the summer.

Verdict: Sell...for now.