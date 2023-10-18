Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency RumorsOctober 18, 2023
Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors
The 2023-24 NHL regular season has completed its opening week. As fans and pundits settle in for a new campaign of hockey action, the rumor mill is already churning away over potential player movement via trades and free-agent signings.
Some of the speculation is focused on Patrick Kane. The most notable player still available in this year's free-agent class, he's getting closer to returning to action as he rehabs from an offseason hip-resurfacing procedure.
Meanwhile, the trade market is already abuzz, with Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland garnering the most attention. There's also some conjecture over whether the Edmonton Oilers might target a recent Vezina Trophy winner.
How much stock should fans put into this media chatter? That is what we'll attempt to sort out as we examine the most notable recent rumors to determine those worth buying or selling.
Could the New Jersey Devils Pursue a Goaltender?
The New Jersey Devils enter this season with heightened expectations following their 114-point breakout performance in 2022-23. After years of rebuilding, the club will face pressure from their fans to elevate themselves into Stanley Cup contention.
Goaltending remains a question mark for the Devils, with the tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid in tow. Vanecek, 27, held the starter's job last season but struggled during the playoffs. Schmid showed potential after taking over from Vanecek in the postseason, but the 23-year-old had just 24 games of regular-season experience entering 2023-24.
On Oct. 9, New Jersey Hockey Now's James Nichols cited Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman expressing his belief that Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was keeping an eye on the goalie market. Friedman wondered if they'd stick with their current tandem or add someone.
Nichols doesn't envision any imminent changes between the pipes for the Devils. Nevertheless, he thinks they'll take a wait-and-see approach over the course of the season leading up to the trade deadline.
Verdict: Sell...for now.
Friedman noted that Fitzgerald has time to figure this out. As Nichols observed, there's no rush to go out and find another netminder. That could change, however, if Vanecek and Schmid can't get the job as the season rolls along. For now, it will remain the status quo in the Devils' crease.
Will the Vancouver Canucks Ship Conor Garland to the Nashville Predators?
The puck hadn't yet dropped on the opening game of the Vancouver Canucks' 2023-24 season when trade rumors began swirling about Conor Garland. On Oct. 10, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Canucks management had given the 27-year-old winger's agent permission to speak with other clubs about a trade.
Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province reported that a source claimed Garland had been receptive to a trade for a year. General manager Patrik Allvin and president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford had explored moving him since joining the club during the 2021-22 campaign.
During his 32 Thoughts podcast on Oct. 13, Friedman wondered if the Nashville Predators might be a destination for Garland. Two days later, he indicated that the Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets were among several teams interested in the Canucks' two-way winger.
Garland is signed through 2025-26 with an average annual value of $4.9 million and lacks a no-trade clause. Friedman said the Canucks would like to free up between $1 million and $2 million in cap space and would seek a defenseman in return. They could use additional depth on the right side of their blue line.
Verdict: Sell
Of the three teams listed by Friedman, the Predators are the only ones with sufficient cap space to absorb Garland's full hit. However, they don't appear to have any right-shot defensemen they can spare. Dante Fabbro surfaced in trade rumors in the past, but he's currently skating on their top pairing.
Could the Edmonton Oilers Look into Acquiring Linus Ullmark?
The Edmonton Oilers entered this season considered among the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. However, they lurched from the gate by dropping two straight games to the Vancouver Canucks, giving up 12 goals in the process.
It's far too early in the season for the Oilers and their followers to start panicking about their goaltending or defensive play. Nevertheless, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy pondered the possibility of the Oilers pursuing a trade for Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark if their current tandem of Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner remains shaky.
Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy last season as the NHL's top goalie. Murphy cited an NHL executive claiming he'd heard a rumor that the Oilers expressed interest in Ullmark and his backup Jeremy Swayman during the summer.
The 30-year-old Ullmark is signed through 2024-25 with an average annual cap hit of $5 million. He also carries a 16-team no-trade list for this season.
Verdict: Sell
If the Oilers go goalie shopping, they'll have to consider other options. The Bruins kept their award-winning tandem of Ullmark and Swayman intact ahead of the adjustment to the absence of retired centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Keeping those two gives them a good shot of remaining a playoff contender during this transition period.
Will Patrick Kane Sign Before December?
Under normal circumstances, Patrick Kane would've been quickly signed within the opening hours of the free-agent market on July 1. However, the 34-year-old future Hall of Fame right wing remains available as he rehabs from a hip-resurfacing procedure he underwent in June that has sidelined him for up to six months.
Kane's representatives released a video on Sept. 27 showing their client doing skating drills while continuing his rehab procedures. That stoked speculation that he could be ready to return sooner than expected as well as which clubs could bid for his services.
On Oct. 6, Sportsnet's Emily Sadler listed the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers as possible destinations for Kane.
Sadler noted the hometown connection the Sabres have with Kane as well as the fact that his old Chicago Blackhawks linemate Alex DeBrincat now plays for the Red Wings. She doesn't rule out a do-over with the Rangers but also felt it would be fun to see Kane on the same line with Devils center Jack Hughes.
Salary-cap constraints could make it difficult for the 2023 Stanley Cup finalist Golden Knights and Panthers to land Kane. Nevertheless, Sadler didn't dismiss the possibility of one of them finding a creative way to land him. She also noted that the Panthers had an interest in him during the summer.
Verdict: Sell...for now.
It's far too early to determine which clubs will get into the bidding for Kane and where he'll eventually sign. That should become clearer as he gets closer to the end of his rehab period in December when he and his agent will start entertaining offers. Perhaps some of the teams on Sadler's list will then attempt to sign him.
Will the Boston Bruins Attempt to Acquire Steven Stamkos?
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos created a stir last month by voicing his disappointment over the lack of contract extension talks with management during the offseason. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois downplayed the 33-year-old forward's comments, but that hasn't stopped some pundits from speculating about his future.
On Oct. 14, the New York Post's Larry Brooks wondered if the Boston Bruins might pursue Stamkos as a playoff rental player now that Mark Scheifele has re-signed with the Winnipeg Jets. Salary-cap constraints prevented the Bruins from finding suitable replacements for retired centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí during the offseason.
The following day, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy mused about the possibility of the Bruins landing Stamkos via this season's trade market or as a free agent next summer. Stamkos is eligible for unrestricted free-agent status in July.
The 33-year-old carries an average annual value of $8.5 million this season along with a full no-movement clause. That gives him full control over whether the Lightning could trade him and potential destinations if he were to waive it.
Verdict: Sell
BriseBois indicated that he and Stamkos are focused on winning the Stanley Cup this season. Unless the Lightning's season goes awry, he's not trading his captain. Besides, Stamkos might not be able to suitably address the Bruins' need for a top-line center as he's spent the past several seasons skating primarily at left wing.
Stats are accurate as of Tuesday and are via NHL.com. Salary info and line combinations via CapFriendly.