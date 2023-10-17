Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott Had 'Best Game of the Year' vs. Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that quarterback Dak Prescott had his "best game of the year" on Monday en route to leading the team to a 20-17 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Yeah, I do," Jones said, when asked on Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3 The Fan if he thought Prescott played his best game of the season (begins at 7:11 mark).

"First of all, we had to have his legs, and we had 'em. And we got that certainly, initially was a big part of that offense.

"I think at one time...well into the game, he was our leading rusher by a margin. and that's really important. But I can't say enough about how he just played football out there...he certainly was able to get plays made that were critical on time against a really good team on defense that was playing really competitively in the Chargers. So, bottom line is, I thought it was Dak's best game of the year.

Prescott completed 21-of-30 passes for 272 yards and one touchdown. He also added 40 rushing yards and another touchdown on seven carries.

It was a great bounce-back game for Prescott, who objectively endured his worst game of the year the week before in a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. During that contest, Prescott completed just 14-of-24 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and three picks.

The two-time Pro Bowler entered this season looking to put a trying 2022 season behind him. Prescott tossed an NFL-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games after losing some time due to a fractured thumb on his right (throwing) hand.

During the offseason, the Cowboys made a big change by parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and adding Brian Schottenheimer to the mix.

Prescott had largely fared well in 2023. His 91.0 quarterback rating is 14th in the NFL among 33 qualifiers. His completion rate has gone up year-to-year from 66.2 percent to 69.5 percent. Prescott's yards per attempt has gone down a touch (7.3 to 7.0), but his QBR has inched up (59.9 to 63.3).