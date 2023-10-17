Dillon Danis Says He Earned over $1M for Fighting WWE's Logan Paul in Boxing Match

Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Dillon Danis said Tuesday that he earned more than $1 million for his boxing match against Logan Paul on Saturday.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Danis revealed the figure he took home following his disqualification loss to Paul:

Danis threw very few punches during the six-round bout and absorbed no shortage of punishment at the hands of Paul. While Paul was cruising toward a unanimous decision win, it actually ended in a DQ when Danis tried to take Paul down and choke him, leading to team members and security flooding the ring.

Morgan brought up the fact that Danis agreed to put his fight purse on the line at one point leading up to the match, as the MMA fighter said, "Sure," when Paul asked if he would do so during a face-to-face discussion.

Danis stressed that he never shook on it, though, and he also suggested that he is hoping for the decision to be reversed.

The 30-year-old training partner of UFC superstar Conor McGregor noted that Paul took a swing at him while he was down on the canvas, and suggested that could result in him being awarded the win over Paul.

However, what Danis didn't mention is the fact that Paul took the swing after he unsuccessfully tried a takedown attempt on Paul.

While it is unclear what Danis' next move is after losing to Paul, there is little doubt about Paul's future plans.

Following his victory, Paul said that WWE is his true passion, and he challenged WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to a match for the United States Championship.

WWE is advertising Paul to appear on next week's episode of Raw, and it could mean that the company is setting the stage for Paul vs. Mysterio next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Paul is a natural in the world of pro wrestling, and the fact that he scored a decisive win in the boxing ring should only serve to bolster his credibility and popularity within WWE.