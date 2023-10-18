3 Available NFL Free Agents Packers Must Pursue amid 2-3 Start

1 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

If the Packers are going to be playoff contenders it's because the defense consistently plays well. The offense is going to have kinks to work out all season as Jordan Love goes through the ups and downs of starting for the first time so the defense needs to be a great unit.

That has been hard to do with the situation at linebacker. De'Vondre Campbell hasn't played since Week 3 and Quay Walker exited Week 5's game with a knee injury and has been spotted working with trainers this week in practice.

Ultimately that's a positive sign that Walker will be in the lineup sooner than later, but it's also a reminder that the Packers might want to upgrade their depth at the position.

Anthony Barr is probably the best linebacker still looking for a home this season. The 31-year-old played in 14 games for the Cowboys last season, making 10 starts and racking up 58 total tackles to go with two fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss and a sack.