3 Available NFL Free Agents Packers Must Pursue amid 2-3 Start

3 Available NFL Free Agents Packers Must Pursue amid 2-3 StartOctober 18, 2023
The Green Bay Packers will come off of their bye week with a 2-3 record and a zero point differential. In other words, the Packers are a picture of mediocrity through the first six games of the season.
The good news for Matt LaFleur's squad is that the bar to get a wildcard spot isn't all that high in the NFC right now. If the playoffs were to start today, the 3-3 Los Angeles Rams would be getting in as the No. 7 seed.
It's also good news that the Packers aren't out of opportunities to improve their roster. The trade deadline hasn't passed, but there's also the chance the Packers hit the free agent market to pick up someone who could help bolster the roster.
As the Packers get prepared to get back on the field for a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos, these three free agents are worth consideration.
LB Anthony Barr
If the Packers are going to be playoff contenders it's because the defense consistently plays well. The offense is going to have kinks to work out all season as Jordan Love goes through the ups and downs of starting for the first time so the defense needs to be a great unit.
That has been hard to do with the situation at linebacker. De'Vondre Campbell hasn't played since Week 3 and Quay Walker exited Week 5's game with a knee injury and has been spotted working with trainers this week in practice.
Ultimately that's a positive sign that Walker will be in the lineup sooner than later, but it's also a reminder that the Packers might want to upgrade their depth at the position.
Anthony Barr is probably the best linebacker still looking for a home this season. The 31-year-old played in 14 games for the Cowboys last season, making 10 starts and racking up 58 total tackles to go with two fumble recoveries, two tackles for loss and a sack.
The Packers should be familiar with his game from his eight years with the Vikings. He could be the team's third linebacker and even offer some heat as a situational blitzer.
OG Andrew Norwell
The Packers are familiar with the need for depth along the offensive line. They have always taken the philosophy of finding the five best players and getting them on the field.
But even then, their depth is getting tested this season. David Bakhtiari had season-ending surgery. Elgton Jenkins has missed multiple games and Jon Runyan Jr. and Josh Myers are the only two linemen who have played every snap this season.
Getting the most out of this offense and giving Jordan Love the opportunity to grow means putting the best offensive line possible on the field every week.
Andrew Norwell could help in that regard. The 6'6", 310-pounder is versatile and played 1,121 snaps with the Commanders last season, logging 16 starts.
In his prime, Norwell was an All-Pro guard. He's not a mauler in the run game, but has traditionally been a strong pass blocker. That would put some pressure on Jon Runyan Jr. to up his game.
CB Bryce Callahan
With Eric Stokes starting the season on the PUP list, the Packers started the season with depth concerns at cornerback.
That has manifested itself most obviously in the slot. Rasul Douglas could usually take care of inside duties, but with Stokes out he has been the outside corner opposite Jaire Alexander. He's good in that role, but it puts Keisean Nixon on the inside.
It also leaves the Packers one injury away from being in an even more precarious position.
The Packers could get out ahead of that potential problem by bringing in Bryce Callahan.
Callahan is no longer a long-term option, but he still played well enough last year to help a team this season. Manning the slot for the Chargers he limited opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 80.0 and had three picks and six passes defended.
As an added bonus, Callahan has always been a fairly productive blitzer from the slot. Last season he registered two quarterback hits and had a sack with the Broncos the year before.