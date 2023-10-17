NFL Legend Terrell Owens Hit by Car After Argument During Basketball Game, Police Say

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A man reportedly struck Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens in the knee with his car after getting into an argument with the 49-year-old during a pickup basketball game in the Calabasas, California, area on Monday evening, per TMZ Sports. Owens did not require medical attention, per police.

TMZ Sports relayed that officers fielded a report for assault with a deadly weapon. Police have opened an investigation. No arrests have occurred as of yet.

This isn't the first time Owens has been involved in a public confrontation.

Last year, Owens punched a man who allegedly heckled him and harassed a San Francisco 49ers fan who was speaking with T.O. at a Los Angeles-area CVS, per TMZ Sports.

In 2022, Owens also had a heated argument with a neighbor who was later hit with a second-degree misdemeanor charge of false reports. The woman told police that Owens almost hit her while driving and that he threatened her. Owens denied those allegations.

Owens, a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, played in the NFL from 1996 to 2010 with the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. His 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns both rank third all time.