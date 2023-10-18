Ranking the 6 Worst Fits for Shohei Ohtani Ahead of MLB Free Agency

3 of 6

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Why It's a Fit

Ohtani himself called Yankee Stadium a "really fun place to play," and any bias he has in saying as much might be related to its dimensions.

It is, after all, about as good as it gets for left-handed power hitters in general and especially those with pull power. Over the last two seasons, a league-high 47.7 percent of pulled fly balls by lefty batters have ended up in the seats at Yankee Stadium.

It also happens that the Yankees need left-handed hitters like their 27th World Series title from 2009 needs a new friend. Only the Houston Astros gave less time to left-handed batters in 2023, and at least they have Yordan Álvarez.

Why It's Not a Fit

Like their crosstown rivals, the Yankees need starting pitching right now and not in 2025. And it could be hard for them to pitch Ohtani on pitching for them anyway. Heyman says he doesn't like taking the hill at Yankee Stadium, where he has a 27.00 ERA in two starts.

Another significant complication concerns Giancarlo Stanton. He and Ohtani can't both be the DH, and to regularly play Stanton in the outfield at this stage would constitute defensive malpractice.