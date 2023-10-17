NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette to Visit Bills; 'Good Chance' He Signs Contract

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette will visit with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

The Bills are likely attempting to replace the production of Damien Harris, who left the team's Sunday Night Football game against the New York Giants in an ambulance due to a neck injury.

Fournette had previously spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a part of their Super Bowl-winning unit in 2020.

He's amassed 4,478 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns in his six-year career, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt.

While starter James Cook is still expected to receive the bulk of available touches due to his ability to impact games as both a rusher and receiver, Fournette's bruising style of play could help Buffalo in short yardage situations.

According to Schultz, the 28-year-old has fielded interest from several teams before choosing to visit Orchard Park. There's a high probability that he'll sign a contract with the team, assuming the meeting goes well.

Fournette was released by Tampa Bay in March after signing a three-year, $21 million contract in 2022. He requested the move, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

"I asked after the season to be [released] and they respected my wishes,'' Fournette said. "So no bad blood.''

He'll attempt to bolster a Bills rushing attack that's currently averaging a respectable 118.2 yards per game, the 13th-best mark in the NFL. However, it represents a decline from their 133.5 average in 2022.