Report: Titans' Ryan Tannehill Could Miss Time; Injury Diagnosed as High-Ankle Sprain

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill could miss an extended period of time after he suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Turron Davenport.

The 35-year-old suffered the injury when he took a sack at the start of the third quarter during the Tennessee Titans' 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London. He was carted off the field and did not return.

This was the same ankle that Tannehill had surgery on last offseason, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tennessee has a bye in Week 7, then they'll face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wasn't ready to make any predictions regarding Tannehill's availability in his press conference on Monday.

"Ryan will get treatment around the clock," Vrabel said (via Davenport). "This will be a big week to see how he progresses and then we'll make a decision on his availability next week."

Tannehill has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,128 yards in 2023, including two touchdowns and six interceptions. The former Comeback Player of the Year has been sacked 19 times through six games, the fourth-highest mark among quarterbacks.

When Tannehill left Sunday's contest, backup Malik Willis finished the afternoon by going 4-5 with 74 yards and no scores. The third-round pick in 2022 seems like the favorite to start moving forward, although 2023 second-round pick Will Levis could show up under center against Atlanta.

Vrabel declined to commit to one over the other when speaking with reporters.

"It will be one of those two guys if Ryan can't go," he said, per Davenport. "We'll see how they continue to practice."