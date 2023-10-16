Bills' Josh Allen Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury; HC Says QB Will 'Be Alright'

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is considered "day-to-day" with right shoulder soreness, although head coach Sean McDermott isn't concerned about it becoming a long-term issue, per Matthew Bove of 7 News WKBW.

"He's sore but he'll be alright," McDermott said. "He's day to day and we'll see where that goes.'

Allen finished with 169 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo's 14-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

While the 27-year-old was able to finish the game, there were still precautionary measures taken by the Bills' training staff. X-ray results immediately after the game were considered "normal", although he underwent further testing on Monday (via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk).

Despite Allen suffering the injury in the second quarter, he didn't appear to be hobbled at the start of the third. After halftime, he completed 11 of his 12 passes for 82 yards and a score.

Allen's numbers have been slightly less than his 2022 averages, a campaign in which he finished top-three in MVP voting. However, he's still completed a league-leading 71.7 percent of his throws for 1,576 yards while racking up 13 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

When asked if Allen would be available for the Bills' Week 7 matchup with the New England Patriots, McDermott was noncommittal.

"I'm not going to go into that," he said, according to Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News.