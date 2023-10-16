Chargers WR: Kellen Moore 'Wants to Put Up 100 Points' vs. Mike McCarthy, Cowboys

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore reportedly has his sights set on a high-scoring performance against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday Night Football.

"Kellen wants to put up 100 points if he can," said Chargers receiver Simi Fehoko, who played for Moore in Dallas from 2021 to '22 (via Daniel Popper of The Athletic). "And he's going to keep scoring if he can."

Moore had previously spent time as the offensive coordinator for Dallas from 2019-23, with the Cowboys ranking within the top ten highest-scoring teams during three of his four years.

However, a lack of playoff success. combined with the offense scoring just 12 points in their 2022 Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, led to head coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties himself.

He addressed the decision to move on from Moore at the NFL Combine in March.

"I've been where Kellen has been," McCarthy said, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I think when you're a coordinator, you know, but you're in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you're a little more in tune with (everything). I don't desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with a number of wins and a championship."

While Moore's new unit has a modest 2-2 record, the Chargers' offense has been elite in 2023. They own the fifth-highest scoring mark in the NFL, while their 388.8 yards per game is good enough for third among all teams.