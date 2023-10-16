X

    NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Uncertain vs. Saints; Injury Not 'Significant'

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, October 16, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 15: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars calls a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is reportedly dealing with a knee "sprain" that "is not a significant thing," a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    He added that it is unclear if Lawrence will be ready for Thursday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

