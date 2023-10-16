NFL Rumors: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Uncertain vs. Saints; Injury Not 'Significant'October 16, 2023
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is reportedly dealing with a knee "sprain" that "is not a significant thing," a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
He added that it is unclear if Lawrence will be ready for Thursday night's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.