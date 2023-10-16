Saints' Derek Carr: 'I Was Livid Coming off the Field' After Loss vs. Texans

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Derek Carr was not a happy camper after Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Houston Texans, telling reporters he was "very disappointed" and both "livid" and "angry" after the game.

He continued:

"I had to calm down a little bit. We as an offense had too many details... you know I'm not going to tell you what happened. Yes, we know. Yes, we know what it was and all those things. I won't say it. Those little details, that if we do those things right you're looking like... oh my gosh... we would have 28 points. I just want to win, man. The yards are awesome, great thanks. I couldn't care less. I just want to win."

Carr, 32, was busy on Sunday, throwing 50 times in total. He completed 32 passes, finishing with 353 yards, a touchdown and an interception while taking two sacks.

The counting stats looked good, but in key moments the Saints failed to capitalize on opportunities. Two long drives ended in field goals. Two more ended in missed field-goal attempts. The final two drives ended on a failed fourth-down conversion in the red zone with the team trailing by a touchdown, and a Carr interception.

The chances were there. The Saints didn't take advantage.

"Just way too many mistakes and way too many missed opportunities," head coach Dennis Allen told reporters. "We've got to do a better job of executing our jobs. If we're not executing our jobs, then we need to find somebody else to execute those jobs."

Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, has now thrown for 1,299 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions on the season, completing 65 percent of his passes while taking 17 sacks. The only number he cares about is the team's 3-3 record, however.

"It's not what I wanted and not what I expected," he said of the team's start to the season. "You look in the mirror. We have a lot of problem solvers and not problem creators. So, it's up to us as leaders to make sure we're solving problems and not creating more."