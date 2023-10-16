Chargers' Joey Bosa Reportedly Expected to Return from Toe Injury for Cowboys Game

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers star edge-rusher Joey Bosa is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys due to a toe injury, but it appears he'll be good to go.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, both Bosa and wideout Joshua Palmer are expected to play.

His status remained unclear during the week.

"He's progressing," head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Saturday, when Bosa was a limited participant in practice. "We'll see"

The 28-year-old last played in Week 3 in the 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He's registered six tackles (three for loss), three sacks and a pass deflection on the season.

The four-time Pro Bowler has emerged as one of the NFL's top pass-rushers during his eight-year career, with 63.5 sacks in his career.

Injuries have become a concern, however. Hamstring injuries limited him to five games last season, while a series of injuries cost him four games in 2020. He only played eight games in 2018 due to a foot injury.

But a healthy Bosa will bolster a Chargers defense that has struggled in 2023. The Chargers are giving up 404 yards per game, 31st in the NFL, and a league-worst 299.8 passing yards per contest.

One thing they have done well is get after the quarterback, with 16 sacks through just four games, currently 13th in the NFL (though in two fewer games than many teams around the league, given a Week 5 bye and pending matchup with Dallas).

Khalil Mack has led that charge, with six sacks on the season, all coming in a ridiculous Week 4 performance against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders. Morgan Fox and Tuli Tuipulotu have added two sacks apiece.