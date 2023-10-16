NFL Trade Deadline 2023: Latest Rumors Surrounding Kirk Cousins, Vikings and More

1 of 3

Kirk Cousins is a 35-year-old playing on the final season of his contract and quarterbacking a team whose best player, Justin Jefferson, is on injured reserve. His Minnesota Vikings have single-score wins over the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears and losses to everyone else on the schedule.



Clearly, a trade must be brewing, right? Well, while logic may lead you that direction, the rumor mill is saying the opposite.



A Cousins trade is "not impossible," according to Peter King in his Football Morning in America column, but it is "unlikely … unless an injury at quarterback forces a playoff-contending coach very familiar with Cousins, who could play to his strengths, to look for a quarterback." Cousins also holds a no-trade clause he is "very likely not going to waive."