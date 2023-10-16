NFL Exec Rips Cowboys: 'What Is Their Identity? They Just Are Not Very Good'

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been something of a roller-coaster this season. They blew out the New York Giants, New York Jets and New England Patriots, were upset by the Arizona Cardinals and absolutely hammered by the San Francisco 49ers, all ahead of a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

And that has folks around the NFL wondering just who these Cowboys are.

"Run defense and consistency on defense, and then offensively, what is their identity?" an executive questioned while speaking to The Athletic's Mike Sando. "They just are not very good. Their best games are when they play great defense and get turnovers, but that is not going to happen enough, especially against the good teams."

A lot of the questions in Dallas are going to come down to Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy. The former has been inconsistent this year, throwing four interceptions and taking nine sacks through five games. The latter has remained in question for some of the play-calling, as star wideout CeeDee Lamb (27 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown) has been a surprising non-factor in certain weeks.