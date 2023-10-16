Waiver Wire Week 7: Elijah Mitchell, Craig Reynolds, Jameson Williams Are Top Pickups

1 of 3

Elijah Mitchell is this week's biggest risk-reward option on waivers.



The risk revolves around the uncertainty of his role. It isn't clear how much time—if any—McCaffrey stands to lose to the oblique injury that sidelined him Sunday, and even if does sit out, it's possible San Francisco could lean on Jordan Mason instead. Mason handled five carries (27 yards and a score) in relief of McCaffrey on Sunday, while Mitchell saw just two touches (two carries for minus-three yards).



Having said all of that, the possible reward with Mitchell is too great to pass up. He had missed the previous two games with a knee injury, so his lack of usage could've been an attempt to ease him back into the action. If the coaching staff senses he's fully healthy, they could give him a featured role as soon as Week 7.

