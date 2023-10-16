Flag Football Set for LA 2028 Summer Olympics; Baseball, Softball, More Sports Return

Diego Puletto/Getty Images

The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will have a few new competitions that will surely excite sports fans.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the International Olympic Committee has approved the addition of flag football as well as the return of baseball, softball, cricket and lacrosse to the Olympic Games.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a lengthy statement responding to the addition of flag football to the 2028 Olympics:

"Congratulations to the International Federation of American Football on this landmark achievement for flag football and the global community that loves and plays our game. It's a tremendous honor for any athlete to represent their country at the Olympics. We have no doubt that this decision will inspire millions of young people around the world to play this game in the years ahead. The NFL is committed to working together to strengthen flag football's place in the Olympic movement long term, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey with IFAF, the LA28 Organizing Committee, the International Olympic Committee and USA Football."

According to NFL.com, "an estimated 20 million in more than 100 countries currently play" flag football. The non-contact sport allows for a gender-equal format that has led to "exceptional worldwide participation growth in American football, especially among women and girls."

This year, 65 national teams will compete in IFAF continental flag football competition, culminating with the largest IFAF World Flag Football Championships in the history of the sport that will be held in Lahti, Finland in August 2024.