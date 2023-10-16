X

    Fans Question Controversial No-Call by Refs on Final Play of Giants' Loss to Bills

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 16, 2023

    Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) breaks up a pass to New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) on the final play of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The Bills defeated the Giants 14-9. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

    Fans were perplexed by a controversial no-call on the final play of the game during the New York Giants' 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

    The shorthanded Giants were missing quarterback Daniel Jones as well as multiple starters on the offensive line. Backup passer Tyrod Taylor completed 24 of his 36 passes for 200 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked three times.

    Trailing by five, New York had one untimed down remaining after the Bills were called for pass interference at the end of regulation. At Buffalo's one-yard line, Taylor sailed a pass into the back of the end zone that tight end Darren Waller was unable to come up with.

    Upon further review, it appeared that Waller was being held by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson.

    NFL @NFL

    The final play goes the <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a>' way <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsBUF</a> <a href="https://t.co/qqId7dnvSw">pic.twitter.com/qqId7dnvSw</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Should this have been a flag or nah? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/Kwfpa7Zm4l">pic.twitter.com/Kwfpa7Zm4l</a>

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    That was holding on the Bills.

    Air Raid | Buffalo @TheBillsGuys

    Hey, the refs gave us a game. WOW 😮

    The Best Ball Junkie @BestBallJunkie

    Yup. Got away with it

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Giants: "That was pass interference!"<br><br>Refs: <a href="https://t.co/HBPvDYGGZX">pic.twitter.com/HBPvDYGGZX</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    This replay….is not great for the refs <a href="https://t.co/py6zV4nL4d">pic.twitter.com/py6zV4nL4d</a>

    Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert

    Week 6 MVP<br><br>🦓's

    Despite the result, Giants running back Saquon Barkley looked spry in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain.

    Barkley finished the night with 93 yards on 24 carries, including a pair of long runs in the fourth quarter. After missing the team's past three games due to the aforementioned injury, Giants fans were impressed with the running back's gutsy performance.

    NFL @NFL

    Saquon breaks one for 33 yards in his first game back 💪<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsBUF</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/7gJiGANIor">https://t.co/7gJiGANIor</a> <a href="https://t.co/hzuL9VEkhZ">pic.twitter.com/hzuL9VEkhZ</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Saquon Barkley in the 4th quarter <a href="https://t.co/KCgVg52C8S">pic.twitter.com/KCgVg52C8S</a>

    Matt Lombardo 🏈 @MattLombardoNFL

    Oh, hey, Saquon Barkley looks like Saquon Barkley again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>

    Giants Nation @NYG_Nation10

    SAQUON IS LOOSE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsBUF</a>

    While it deserves credit for keeping the game close, New York left some points on the board that could have changed the final outcome.

    With 14 seconds remaining in the first half and zero timeouts, the Giants ran the ball on first and goal at the Bills' one-yard line. The offense was unable to regroup for a spike before the clock ran out, heading into halftime empty-handed.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Brian Daboll couldn't believe the clock management to end the first half 😳 <br><br>📺 NBC <a href="https://t.co/UqFqpTlwxE">pic.twitter.com/UqFqpTlwxE</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Mike McCarthy is off the hook. THAT is officially the worst clock management I've ever seen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYG</a>

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka are going to get roasted for clock management, but that's got to be on the QB.<br><br>Even if you don't get the look you want, throw it away and call another play.

    Now sitting at 1-5, the Giants are a long shot to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08.