Fans Question Controversial No-Call by Refs on Final Play of Giants' Loss to Bills

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Fans were perplexed by a controversial no-call on the final play of the game during the New York Giants' 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The shorthanded Giants were missing quarterback Daniel Jones as well as multiple starters on the offensive line. Backup passer Tyrod Taylor completed 24 of his 36 passes for 200 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions. He was sacked three times.

Trailing by five, New York had one untimed down remaining after the Bills were called for pass interference at the end of regulation. At Buffalo's one-yard line, Taylor sailed a pass into the back of the end zone that tight end Darren Waller was unable to come up with.

Upon further review, it appeared that Waller was being held by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson.

Despite the result, Giants running back Saquon Barkley looked spry in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain.

Barkley finished the night with 93 yards on 24 carries, including a pair of long runs in the fourth quarter. After missing the team's past three games due to the aforementioned injury, Giants fans were impressed with the running back's gutsy performance.

While it deserves credit for keeping the game close, New York left some points on the board that could have changed the final outcome.

With 14 seconds remaining in the first half and zero timeouts, the Giants ran the ball on first and goal at the Bills' one-yard line. The offense was unable to regroup for a spike before the clock ran out, heading into halftime empty-handed.