    Bills' Damien Harris Taken off Field in Ambulance After Neck Injury vs. Giants

    Francisco RosaOctober 16, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 8: Damien Harris of Buffalo Bills looks on during the NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
    Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

    It was a scary sight at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night as Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury during the first half against the New York Giants.

    The Bills provided an update before halftime, noting Harris has movement in his arm and legs:

    Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR

    Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game. <br><br>He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing.

    Harris suffered the injury in the second quarter after colliding with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on a run play and motioned for help as he laid on the floor, eventually leading to a backboard and ambulance coming out.

    Thankfully, Harris gave a thumbs up to his teammates and fans in the stadium as he was being loaded into the ambulance. He is being transported to Erie County Hospital where he will be evaluated further.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

