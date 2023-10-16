Bills' Damien Harris Taken off Field in Ambulance After Neck Injury vs. Giants

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It was a scary sight at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night as Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris had to be taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury during the first half against the New York Giants.

The Bills provided an update before halftime, noting Harris has movement in his arm and legs:

Harris suffered the injury in the second quarter after colliding with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke on a run play and motioned for help as he laid on the floor, eventually leading to a backboard and ambulance coming out.

Thankfully, Harris gave a thumbs up to his teammates and fans in the stadium as he was being loaded into the ambulance. He is being transported to Erie County Hospital where he will be evaluated further.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.