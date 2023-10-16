Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson's X-Rays on Ankle Injury Negative; OL Will Have MRI

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Initial X-rays on Philadelphia Eagles lineman Lane Johnson's right ankle came back negative, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Johnson suffered the injury in the first quarter of Philadelphia's 20-14 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The belief is that it could be a high ankle sprain, with an MRI scheduled for Monday morning (via McLane). This isn't the same ankle that had given Johnson troubles in the past, including a "tightrope" surgery that he underwent in 2020.

The 33-year-old had his leg rolled up on early in the first quarter while engaged with a defender. He was listed as questionable at the time, although he ultimately did not return.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson had accumulated a 78.6 grade in 2023 while not allowing a sack all season.

The four-time Pro Bowler has been a staple of the Eagles' offensive line throughout the past decade, starting in 133 games since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was a part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning unit in 2017 and has been named to the All-Pro First Team twice, including in 2022.

If Johnson were to miss any time, backup tackle Jack Driscoll would take on an expanded role. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni showed support for Driscoll in his press conference following the loss.

"We've won a lot of games here with Jack in the lineup." Sirianni said, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com.

Driscoll has started in 16 games throughout his career. He was given a PFF grade of 60.5 in 2022, allowing three sacks in 354 snaps.