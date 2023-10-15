Caitlin Clark, Iowa Set Women's Basketball Record with 55,646 Fans at DePaul Game

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The Iowa Hawkeyes set a new women's basketball attendance record for their outdoor exhibition game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium.

The "Crossover at Kinnick" event drew a total of 55,646 fans, nearly double the previous record of 29,619 that was set during the 2002 Final Four:

Sunday's game also featured "The Greatest Tradition in Sports," as everyone in attendance turned to the adjacent Children's Hospital and spent over a minute waving to children battling illness:

The Hawkeyes cruised to a 94-72 victory. Reigning Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark was her usual dominant self during the game.