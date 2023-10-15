X

    Caitlin Clark, Iowa Set Women's Basketball Record with 55,646 Fans at DePaul Game

    Doric SamOctober 15, 2023

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots during practice following an NCAA college basketball media day, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

    The Iowa Hawkeyes set a new women's basketball attendance record for their outdoor exhibition game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Kinnick Stadium.

    The "Crossover at Kinnick" event drew a total of 55,646 fans, nearly double the previous record of 29,619 that was set during the 2002 Final Four:

    Iowa Women's Basketball @IowaWBB

    Made 𝐇𝐄𝐑story 🤩<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a> <a href="https://t.co/ghPY4FTqrW">pic.twitter.com/ghPY4FTqrW</a>

    Sunday's game also featured "The Greatest Tradition in Sports," as everyone in attendance turned to the adjacent Children's Hospital and spent over a minute waving to children battling illness:

    Iowa Women's Basketball @IowaWBB

    Bigger than basketball 💛<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hawkeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hawkeyes</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/3KLYmlCVo1">pic.twitter.com/3KLYmlCVo1</a>

    The Hawkeyes cruised to a 94-72 victory. Reigning Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark was her usual dominant self during the game.

    Iowa will open its 2023-24 season against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 6.

