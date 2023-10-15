Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says Knee 'Should Be OK' After Injury vs. Colts

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence assured Jacksonville Jaguars fans that his knee injury isn't too serious in a post-game interview following the team's 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

"I'm feeling alright," Lawrence said in a conversation with CBS Sports' Amanda Balionis Renner (starts at :08). "[I'm going to] get it checked out a little bit more, but [it] should be OK."

He finished the day with 181 yards passing, including two touchdowns and an interception.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury after he was sacked with just over three minutes remaining in the game. He did not return for Jacksonville's final possession, as backup signal-caller C.J. Beathard took a few kneel-downs to run out the clock.

His status will be something to monitor moving forward, as the Jaguars have a short week ahead of them. They'll travel to New Orleans for a showdown with the Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that he had "no update" on Lawrence in his press conference after the win, according to Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

Potentially losing the former first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft would be a huge blow for the Jaguars, as they currently hold a narrow lead in the AFC South with a 4-2 record.

Jacksonville had the 10th-ranked passing offense in the league prior to Week 6, although they likely won't be as proficient through the air if Beathard is under center for an extended period of time.