NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jerry Jeudy, Dalvin Cook, Brian Burns and MoreOctober 16, 2023
NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jerry Jeudy, Dalvin Cook, Brian Burns and More
Six weeks into the NFL season, it is becoming readily apparent which teams are going to be legitimate contenders for a Super Bowl title and which will be looking toward 2024 and the future.
Teams such as the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings have not gotten off to the starts they had hoped for and with just two wins between them, will almost certainly look to offload big contracts and star players before the trade deadline on October 31.
Which teams are open for business and who are the players at the forefront of early rumors?
Find out with this look at insider rumors and innuendo.
Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton Available as Denver Is Open for Business
The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton in hopes that they could take advantage of a young, talented roster and make a genuine playoff run in 2023.
Not only is that not going to happen but, at 1-5 and last in the AFC West rankings, they are poised to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, reported Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. This includes its promising duo of receivers, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.
"The price to start a serious discussion on Jeudy predraft was a first-round pick, and on Sutton it was a second-round pick."
He continued, "Sutton is due the prorated remainder of his $14 million base for this year (there's $9.33 million left now) and is under contract for $27.5 million over the next two years. Jeudy, meanwhile, has $1.79 million left this year and is owed a guaranteed $12.887 million for next year."
Jeudy was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft and the second wide receiver off the board. He has yet to live up to that potential, though, having yet to record 1,000 yards in any of his four seasons and compiling just nine touchdowns in that time.
Sutton had his best season in 2019, with 1112 yards and six touchdowns but has not approached that production since.
A good deal of the statistical disappointment can be attributed to sub-par offensive output as a whole by the Broncos, not the least of which includes inconsistent quarterback play. A move to a team with a steady starter, with a penchant for getting the ball to their wideouts, would be the best bet for either.
The Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills could all stand to benefit from either of the two receivers joining their squad. Based on financials alone, Sutton is more likely to be dealt the easiest.
Jeudy, because of the guaranteed $12.887 million in 2024, may need to finish the year out and prove he is worthy of that kind of money before a team is comfortable ponying up that amount for someone whose entire reputation is built on potential rather than consistent production.
Teams Interested in Dalvin Cook
Two months after Dalvin Cook was dealt to the New York Jets amid the team's all-in efforts to make the postseason, Rich Cimini of ESPN reported there are teams waiting to see what the team does with the former Pro Bowler.
"Some teams are curious to see what, if anything, the Jets do with running back Dalvin Cook, whose role is diminished now that Breece Hall is back to full-time duty," Cimini wrote.
Cook has not been the same explosive player he was during his time in Minnesota. He is averaging 2.7 yards per carry, has not eclipsed 40 yards rushing in a single game, let alone a single run of more than nine yards.
He has not found the endzone to this point, either.
Some of that can be attributed to touches as his only game with 10-plus rushes was the Week 1 loss to Buffalo. Hall has been the preference of the Jets coaching staff and figures to stay that way moving forward, especially as the more explosive option out of the backfield.
Considering Cook is on a $7 million contract for this season, the team will likely look to offload that money if they can find a suitor in need of a quality running back, especially with the underrated Michael Carter backing Hall up.
Arizona, Tampa Bay, New England, Washington, the Los Angeles Chargers, and even the Kansas City Chiefs are all teams that could benefit from acquiring a player who rushed for over 1100 yards a season between 2019 and 2022.
A genuine MVP candidate at his best, it will be interesting to see if Cook generates trade interest from teams who see this disappointing start to the 2023 season as an anomaly more than anything else.
Could the Struggling Vikings Move Danielle Hunter?
With the Minnesota Vikings struggling through a 1-4 star to the season just one year after winning 13 games, the team expects to be a player at the deadline, too.
Breer reported, "While Kirk Cousins is the name talk shows can't stop talking about, Danielle Hunter is the player you probably should pay the most attention to." He continued, "A team acquiring him would take on the prorated portion of his $10 million base for this year, which should help to goose his value a bit."
Hunter is an elite pass rusher, with six sacks through six games to go along with 25 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed. He has been a bright spot for a disappointing squad and available for the right price, is sure to garner attention.
The Los Angeles Rams, struggling with the pass rush as teams double- and triple-team Aaron Donald at the line, could benefit exponentially from the addition of a player of his skill and production.
The team has an explosive offense but has lacked the ability to get a stop when needed and ranks 28th in the NFL with just eight total sacks. Hunter would help rectify that problem almost instantaneously.
NFC favorite San Francisco, AFC contender Baltimore, and young upstarts Carolina and Houston are all teams that could benefit from picking up a player with 77 career sacks to his name.
Brian Burns Interest, Other Panthers Available
The busy Breer also chimed in with an update on things in Carolina, where the Panthers will listen to offers for several players. "...there are three guys I've heard are available—safety Jeremy Chinn, receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and corner Donte Jackson."
Chinn is in a contract year, Marshall has promise but has struggled to pick up the pro game, and Jackson should be relatively affordable for any potential suitor.
Jackson is the best player of the bunch, a quality defensive back the likes of which Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots would jump at the chance to acquire. Having just traded for JC Jackson, though, now may not be the time.
A team like the Chargers, who dealt Jackson away, would be a candidate, but the defense has been so shoddy in Los Angeles that trading for him would be a waste of everyone's time.
Contenders like Baltimore and Philadelphia, both teams who could use one or two more pieces on the back end of their defense, would benefit.
Those three join Brian Burns, one of the best linebackers in professional football, and the subject of trade discussions for well over a year.
"Last year the Panthers turned down an absolute haul (a 2023 third-rounder and first-rounders in '24 and '25) to get him. And the Panthers and Burns haven't gotten close to striking a long-term deal," Breer wrote.
The league insider also noted that Burns' deal is up after the season and he is owed "eight figures" for the remainder of the season. The Panthers can tighten their grasp on him and watch him leave for nothing in return at the end of the season or they can see if any team is willing to pony up the sort of package offered a year ago.
Burns is a difference-maker but any team interested at this point would be mortgaging their future to make such a deal happen, with Carolina likely looking for at least a No. 1, if not multiples.
Whether a team is willing to make that investment in him remains to be seen but, at just 28 years old and in his prime, there is reason to be willing to give that haul up if the Panthers are willing to deal.