NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jerry Jeudy, Dalvin Cook, Brian Burns and More

The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton in hopes that they could take advantage of a young, talented roster and make a genuine playoff run in 2023.

Not only is that not going to happen but, at 1-5 and last in the AFC West rankings, they are poised to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, reported Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. This includes its promising duo of receivers, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

"The price to start a serious discussion on Jeudy predraft was a first-round pick, and on Sutton it was a second-round pick."

He continued, "Sutton is due the prorated remainder of his $14 million base for this year (there's $9.33 million left now) and is under contract for $27.5 million over the next two years. Jeudy, meanwhile, has $1.79 million left this year and is owed a guaranteed $12.887 million for next year."

Jeudy was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft and the second wide receiver off the board. He has yet to live up to that potential, though, having yet to record 1,000 yards in any of his four seasons and compiling just nine touchdowns in that time.

Sutton had his best season in 2019, with 1112 yards and six touchdowns but has not approached that production since.

A good deal of the statistical disappointment can be attributed to sub-par offensive output as a whole by the Broncos, not the least of which includes inconsistent quarterback play. A move to a team with a steady starter, with a penchant for getting the ball to their wideouts, would be the best bet for either.

The Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills could all stand to benefit from either of the two receivers joining their squad. Based on financials alone, Sutton is more likely to be dealt the easiest.