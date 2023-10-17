MLB World Series 2023 Odds: Breaking Down Chances of Final 4 Teams, Best Bets

3 of 5

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Preseason World Series Odds: +1571

Regular Season: 90-72, NL No. 4 seed

Playoff Run: Swept Miami 2-0 in NLWC. Defeated Atlanta 3-1 in NLDS. Up 1-0 on Arizona in NLCS.

Pre-NLCS World Series Odds: +210

Current World Series Odds: +145

Top World Series MVP Candidate: Bryce Harper (+833)

Over the past two seasons, the Phillies have mastered the art of definitely not peaking too early.

Last year, they started out 22-29 before firing Joe Girardi, rallying the troops and making it all the way to the World Series. This year, there was no managerial change to point to as the catalyst, but they were every bit as woeful in early June, sitting at 25-32 and darn near in dead last in the entire National League before starting to put all of the talent on the roster to good use.

But it wasn't until early August that the Phillies really took off, when Trea Turner and Bryce Harper simultaneously snapped out of their mediocre four-month starts to the year, the latter starting to get comfortable in his new home at first base. From August 5 onward, only the Atlanta Braves (338) scored more runs than the Phillies (302).

Turner and Harper have continued supplying a lot of the heavy lifting thus far in the postseason, but the real star has been the pitching staff that carried the Phillies back to contention throughout the summer.

Heading into the NLCS, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suarez had each made two postseason starts, putting up a combined line of 34.1 IP, 21 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 36 K. That's a 1.57 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP. (And in Game 1 of the NLCS, Wheeler was masterful, save for one Geraldo Perdomo homer that just barely made it over the right-field wall.)

The bullpen had been even better on the ERA front with a mark of 1.45.

Those numbers become even more absurd when you consider four of the six games came against an Atlanta offense that treated the regular season as its personal playground.

So, with the exception of Johan Rojas going 1-for-21 at the dish in his first six postseason games, what is the weak spot that Philadelphia's remaining opponents should try to exploit?

Maybe take advantage of their aggressiveness on the basepaths, but without getting too cocky about it in the clubhouse after the game?