Bengals' Tee Higgins Reportedly Expected to Return From Rib Injury vs. Seahawks

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play on Sunday after he was previously listed as questionable due to a rib injury (via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler).

Higgins missed the Bengals' Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals due to the same issue.

The 24-year-old has recorded 12 receptions for 129 yards and a pair of scores through four games this season. He's only averaging 32.3 yards per contest, the lowest mark of his career.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.