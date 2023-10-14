X

    Jets Rumors: Dalvin Cook, Carl Lawson Among Trade Candidates at 2023 NFL Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 14, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 08: Dalvin Cook #33 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 08, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The New York Jets could be busy ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

    The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted that general manager Joe Douglas has "his phone lines open for a trade partner to deal receiver Mecole Hardman" and added she's "hearing that the team would be willing to move on from edge-rusher Carl Lawson."

    Additionally, "it's possible" the Jets may even be willing to trade one of their high-profile signings from this offseason, running back Dalvin Cook.

