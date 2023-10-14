Jets Rumors: Dalvin Cook, Carl Lawson Among Trade Candidates at 2023 NFL Deadline

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The New York Jets could be busy ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted that general manager Joe Douglas has "his phone lines open for a trade partner to deal receiver Mecole Hardman" and added she's "hearing that the team would be willing to move on from edge-rusher Carl Lawson."

Additionally, "it's possible" the Jets may even be willing to trade one of their high-profile signings from this offseason, running back Dalvin Cook.

