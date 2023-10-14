NFL Rumors: Vikings' Justin Jefferson out 4-6 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Vikings announced that they had placed Jefferson on injured reserve this past Wednesday. Jefferson will miss a minimum of four weeks, then he'll undergo testing to determine a timetable for return.

When asked if he anticipated the hamstring injury potentially causing the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to miss the rest of the regular season, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's answer was brief. "I do not," O'Connell said (according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN).

He went on to explain that Jefferson is feeling alright, although he didn't give any indication about a possible return date.

"With hamstrings, I don't want to speculate on exactly when it will be," O'Connell said. "But I know he feels pretty good considering where some guys feel at this point in the process, having been [injured] just this past Sunday. It's just going to be about all that entails to go through the process to where he can have some time to start feeling like he can be at full speed again, as explosive as he is, and that will be a process he'll work through, and hopefully we can get that window opened and we'll see where he's at."

Jefferson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. He did not return to the game.

The 24-year-old had racked up 36 receptions for 571 yards through five games, the third-highest receiving yardage mark in the NFL.

With Jefferson sidelined, Minnesota will lean on two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson as well as first-round rookie receiver Jordan Addison to keep the passing game afloat.