Jets' Sauce Gardner Out vs. Eagles with Concussion; Reed, Hardee, Echols Also Out

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner will miss the New York Jets' upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles due to a concussion.

The Jets revealed the update in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

New York previously announced that cornerbacks D.J. Reed, Justin Hardee, and Brandin Echols will also miss Sunday afternoon's matchup.

An embattled secondary is going to be a problem against a Philadelphia team that averages 28.2 points per game, the fifth-highest mark in the NFL.

Gardner addressed his subdued concussion symptoms in a post on X:

The 23-year-old recorded two interceptions in 17 starts last year, locking down opposing wide receivers all season long as he earned a Pro Bowl nod. He was also the first rookie cornerback to achieve First-Team All-Pro honors since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott did so in 1981.

Without Gardner and Reed starting, the Jets will likely rely on backups Michael Carter II, Craig James and Bryce Hall to take on the majority of available snaps. Carter II is a former fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with two interceptions in 37 career games (16 starts).

Hall was New York's fifth-round pick in 2020. He's recorded 19 passes defensed in 33 career appearances, starting in 25 of them.

While Carter II and Hall have some experience in larger roles, they're still going to be tasked with the difficult job of slowing down the Eagles' dynamic receiving duo of Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

They finished 2022 with at least 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns apiece, forming arguably the best one-two punch at wideout in the NFL. Brown already has 541 yards in 2023, while Smith has added 290 on 23 catches.