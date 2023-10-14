Raiders' Marcus Peters Fined $13,378 for TD-Saving Horse-Collar Tackle vs. Packers

Candice Ward/Getty Images

The NFL has fined Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters $13,378 for unnecessary roughness following a horse-collar tackle in the third quarter of the team's 17-13 win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Peters brought down Packers wide receiver Christian Watson from behind as he looked to be heading into the end zone on a 77-yard gain.

Green Bay ended up stalling out on its next set of downs before settling for a field goal.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked about the penalty following the game. While he acknowledged the fact that it was illegal, he also mentioned that it saved Las Vegas from a potential seven-point deficit in the second half.

"Talked to Marcus, it's the right penalty," McDaniels said (via Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk). "That's a really smart play in a critical time in the game. If it's the first quarter in the middle of the field you don't want a horse collar. But if you're saving a touchdown on a long play like that, you at least give yourself a chance to play a few more downs, which he did, and then the defense really rose up and played well."

Watson was asked about the penalty although he opted to put the onus on himself, according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com.

"It's tough," the 24-year-old said. "At the end of the day, I don't even think I should be in that position, I should be able to outrun him at that point. I've just got to be faster."

While Peters has slowed down a bit in recent years, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year has remained solid on the boundary. He's recorded two pass breakups in five starts this season, while his 32 career interceptions rank fourth among all active players.