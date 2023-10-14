Eagles' Nakobe Dean Activated off IR After Foot Injury, Will Return vs. Jets

Eagles' Nakobe Dean Activated off IR After Foot Injury, Will Return vs. JetsOctober 14, 2023
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing several important defensive players against the New York Jets on Sunday, including cornerback Darius Slay Jr. and standout rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, but they'll also be getting a player back.
The team announced Saturday it is activating linebacker Nakobe Dean off injured reserve after he missed the last four games with a foot injury.
