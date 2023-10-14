Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

3 of 4

Top 10

1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CAR)

2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. SEA)

3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYG)

4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)

5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DAL)

6. Davante Adams, LV (vs. NE)

7. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. MIN)

8. A.J. Brown, PHI (at NYJ)

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at TB)

10. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAC)

With Burrow potentially back on track, Ja'Marr Chase will be right back to competing for the WR1 spot in fantasy. He's had at least 15 targets in two of his last three outings. He had 15 receptions in Week 5 alone, tallying 192 yards and scoring his first three touchdowns of the season. His stock is skyrocketing.



The same holds true for Cooper Kupp and DJ Moore. Kupp missed the first four weeks with a hamstring injury, came back in Week 5 and immediately had eight receptions on 12 targets for 118 yards. Moore, meanwhile, is doing exactly what Chicago envisioned when acquiring him this offseason, as he's had 361 receiving yards and four touchdowns in just the past two games combined.

