Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position RundownOctober 14, 2023
Fantasy football managers can spend an entire week thinking and rethinking their lineup decisions.
At a certain point, though, you have to just lock it in and let it be. And we're about to reach that point for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
So, let's aim to get your lineups in the best place possible with top-10 rankings and things to know at each of the four skill positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYG)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NYJ)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at TEN)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CAR)
5. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIN)
6. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL)
8. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SEA)
9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)
10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. IND)
It's been mostly good news lately on the injury front for quarterbacks.
Joe Burrow keeps improving with his lingering calf issue, and it shows on the stat sheet. He was no less than incredible in Week 5, going 36-of-46 for 317 yards and three touchdowns.
Justin Herbert also expects no restrictions despite injuring a finger on his non-throwing hand. Hopefully that's the case, as he clearly didn't look like himself—as a passer—his last time out, posting season-lows of completions (13) and yards (167) while throwing his first interception.
It's not all good news, of course. Deshaun Watson is still shelved by a shoulder injury, and Anthony Richardson landed on injured reserve with his own shoulder issue.
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at CLE)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DAL)
3. Tony Pollard, DAL (at LAC)
4. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. WAS)
5. Alvin Kamara, NO (at HOU)
6. David Montgomery, DET (at TB)
7. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. CAR)
8. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. ARI)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NE)
10. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. IND)
Alvin Kamara came off a three-game suspension in Week 4 and immediately rejoined the position's elite ranks. He saw an absurd 14 targets in his debut, and while those predictably came back to earth in Week 5 (three), his rushing output erupted (22 carries for 80 yards and a score).
Three players have at least six rushing scores this season. Christian McCaffrey is one. David Montgomery and Raheem Mostert are the others. Both have put together monster seasons to this point and Mostert's could soon get more monstrous with De'Von Achane on injured reserve (knee).
Also, keep an eye on Indianapolis. The Colts don't have a top-10 running back this week, but they likely will once it becomes clear how they'll divide carries between Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss. Taylor led all non-quarterbacks in fantasy scoring in 2021, per FantasyPros. If his role significantly expands, that could have major implications on your league's championship race.
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CAR)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. SEA)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYG)
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DAL)
6. Davante Adams, LV (vs. NE)
7. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. MIN)
8. A.J. Brown, PHI (at NYJ)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at TB)
10. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAC)
With Burrow potentially back on track, Ja'Marr Chase will be right back to competing for the WR1 spot in fantasy. He's had at least 15 targets in two of his last three outings. He had 15 receptions in Week 5 alone, tallying 192 yards and scoring his first three touchdowns of the season. His stock is skyrocketing.
The same holds true for Cooper Kupp and DJ Moore. Kupp missed the first four weeks with a hamstring injury, came back in Week 5 and immediately had eight receptions on 12 targets for 118 yards. Moore, meanwhile, is doing exactly what Chicago envisioned when acquiring him this offseason, as he's had 361 receiving yards and four touchdowns in just the past two games combined.
The stock that's sliding here is CeeDee Lamb. He has had exactly four receptions in four of his first five games, and in three of those outings he's had less than 60 receiving yards. He's only had a single touchdown catch and one 100-yard performance.
Tight End
Top 10
1. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CHI)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at TEN)
3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at TB)
4. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. MIN)
5. Darren Waller, NYG (at BUF)
6. George Kittle, SF (at CLE)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYJ)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. IND)
9. Zac Ertz, ARI (at LAR)
10. Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL)
The tight end position could use an elite not named Travis Kelce, and T.J. Hockenson has a chance to fill that void. He is already heavily involved in Minnesota's prolific passing attack (eight-plus targets in four of five games), and he could see even more chances with Justin Jefferson on injured reserve.
Or maybe Sam LaPorta just never stops climbing the ladder. He's had touchdown catches in two of his last three games and a 30-plus yard reception in all three of them.
Speaking of touchdowns, George Kittle scored three of them in Week 5 alone. If it's possible to nitpick a three-score performance, though, those were his only three receptions. In fact, he's only topped three receptions once this season, and those scores were his first of the 2023 campaign.