Report: Browns' Deshaun Watson Hasn't Been Cleared amid Injury, Could Play in Week 7

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still hasn't been cleared to play due to a rotator cuff injury, although there's hope that he could return in Week 7 (via Jeff Howe of The Athletic).

However, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Watson "could miss multiple more games" with the injury, which she described as "a strain-like deep contusion in his rotator cuff."

He suffered the injury in the second half of the Browns' 27-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 24.

Watson was officially ruled out of Cleveland's Week 6 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, as backup signal-caller P.J. Walker is expected to start the game in his absence.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Watson was able to do some throwing this week, although he's still in the rehab process. The 28-year-old is considered day-to-day, according to Kelsey Russo of clevelandbrowns.com.

"He's making progress," Stefanski said. "He's getting better. He's very disappointed. He wants to play. He wants to be able to compete with his teammates, so he's just got to focus on getting better every day."

Starting guard Joel Bitonio and rookie third-round receiver Cedric Tillman were also ruled out for Cleveland's Week 6 matchup.

Watson has a record of 2-1 as a starter this season, throwing for 678 yards through the air and adding another 83 on the ground. He's thrown for four touchdowns and two interceptions.

While his 2023 production has been passable, it still hasn't been enough to justify the fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract he signed last year.

Sitting at 2-2 through four games, the Browns are still in the AFC playoff picture. However, their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since 2020 will continue to shrink the longer Watson is sidelined.