X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Rumors: Frank Clark to Chiefs Seen as 'Most Likely Scenario' After Broncos Exit

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 13, 2023

    DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 10: Linebacker Frank Clark #55 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    Free agent pass-rusher Frank Clark is most likely to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was released by the Denver Broncos on Friday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Frank Clark's release now has been turned into the NFL and his name will appear on the Saturday wire; once it does, Clark will be free to sign wherever he wants. A return to Kansas City is the most likely scenario in the eyes of league sources.

    Clark played in just two games for Denver after the Broncos signed him to a one-year, $7.5 million deal this past offseason.

    He previously spent four seasons with the Chiefs from 2019-2022, starting on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.