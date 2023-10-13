NFL Rumors: Frank Clark to Chiefs Seen as 'Most Likely Scenario' After Broncos Exit

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Free agent pass-rusher Frank Clark is most likely to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs after he was released by the Denver Broncos on Friday morning, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Clark played in just two games for Denver after the Broncos signed him to a one-year, $7.5 million deal this past offseason.

He previously spent four seasons with the Chiefs from 2019-2022, starting on two Super Bowl-winning teams.

