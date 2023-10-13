NFL GM: Caleb Williams Would've Been Drafted No. 1 Over Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An anonymous NFL general manager paid USC quarterback Caleb Williams a huge compliment Friday regarding how the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is viewed in NFL circles.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, the GM said Williams would have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft ahead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and in the 2021 draft over Jacksonville Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence:

"Williams would have been drafted first overall in both 2020 and 2021," the GM said. "That's no knock on either player—and they're both really good in the league—but Williams is a difference-maker. Joe and Trevor are distributors. Great ones. Caleb is a game-changer."

Assuming he enters the draft, Williams is widely expected to go No. 1 overall in 2024, as he was the best player in college football last season and is making a strong push to become the second player ever to win multiple Heismans.

Last season, after following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, Williams completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing for 382 yards and 10 scores.

Williams has arguably been even better this season, as the Trojans are undefeated, and he is completing a career-best 71.7 percent of his passing attempts for 1,822 yards, 22 touchdowns and just one pick. He has also rushed for 124 yards and six touchdowns.

Like Williams, both Burrow and Lawrence were studs in college and were essentially slam-dunk No. 1 overall picks.

In 2019, Burrow had arguably the greatest season in college football history, as he threw 60 touchdown passes, won the Heisman and led LSU to an undefeated record and a national title.

Picking Burrow has worked out great for the Bengals so far, as he is a one-time Pro Bowler who led them to two AFC North titles and one Super Bowl appearance in his first three seasons.

Lawrence won a national title at Clemson and was later tasked with turning around a Jaguars franchise that made the playoffs only once from 2008 to 2016.

While Lawrence went through some growing pains in 2021 as a rookie for a team that went a league-worst 3-14, they turned it around in 2022, going 9-8 and winning the AFC South, while Lawrence was named to the Pro Bowl.

The Jags are 3-2 this season, and they are the clear favorites to repeat as division champs and return to the playoffs.