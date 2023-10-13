Russell Wilson: 'I've Got to Play Better' After 2 INTs, 95 Yards in Loss to Chiefs

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson shouldered the blame after the team's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

"We had a chance. We've got to play better, cleaner," Wilson said (via ESPN's Jeff Legwold). "I've got to play better. That starts with me."

The 34-year-old signal-caller hasn't put up bad numbers this season, completing 66.87% of his passes for 1,210 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions prior to Thursday's contest.

However, he struggled mightily against Kansas City's defense on his way to a season-low 46.6 quarterback rating. He finished the night with a mere 95 yards passing, including one touchdown and two interceptions.

"They did a lot of different things," Wilson said. "The first [interception] was on me. They made a great play on the ball that bounced up on [the second interception]. ... That's part of the game. ... They made good plays tonight. They're a good defense."

While Wilson has been inconsistent as of late, the Broncos have been consistently poor all season long. Thursday night's loss dropped Denver to 1-5 on the year, the worst record in the AFC prior to Sunday's slate.

It appears that the team is starting to tear down the roster with an eye towards the future, releasing veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark a week after trading defensive lineman Randy Gregory and a seventh round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth round pick.