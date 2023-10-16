Simple Trades That Would Change 2024 NBA Championship Race

2 of 5

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

New York Knicks Receive: C Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: C Mitchell Robinson, 2024 first-round pick (top-10-protected via Dallas Mavericks)

After finishing fifth in the East last season and advancing to the second round of the playoffs, the Knicks are knocking on the door of becoming a true title threat in the East. Swapping Robinson out for Turner upgrades the center position, helping to space the floor while not sacrificing rim protection.

Turner is coming off a career year (18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 37.3 percent from three on 4.0 attempts per game) and would help open up the floor for a driving point guard like Jalen Brunson. This is important after the Knicks finished dead last among all playoff teams in three-point accuracy (29.2 percent) and next-to-last in made threes per game (9.5).

Robinson would fit in nicely with the Pacers as a lob threat for Tyrese Haliburton, and there's enough shooting on Indiana's roster to make up for his lack of floor-spacing. Robinson is also two years younger than Turner (25) and is on a longer contract at a lower annual number (three years at a $14.3 million average compared to two years at a $20.4 million average).