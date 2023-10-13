Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We LoveOctober 13, 2023
Matchups aren't the first factor to consider when setting a fantasy football lineup, but they tend to surface pretty early in the process.
Not all NFL defenses are built the same, so matchups are sort of the real-world equivalent of difficulty levels in video games. If you can make it a little easier on yourself, you should probably look into it, right?
Let's try making it easier, then, by spotlighting—and projecting—a top player with an exploitable matchup at each of the four skill positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYG)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at NYJ)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at TEN)
4. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CAR)
5. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIN)
6. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI)
7. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL)
8. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SEA)
9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)
10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. IND)
Best matchup: Kirk Cousins at Chicago Bears
Cousins will surely feel the loss of Justin Jefferson—now on injured reserve with a hamstring—at some point (if Cousins isn't traded), but this won't be the week.
The Bears have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than anyone, per Yahoo, and other than Patrick Mahomes, they really haven't run into any elites at the position. Jordan Love, Russell Wilson and Sam Howell all had multiple touchdown passes against Chicago, and Baker Mayfield topped 300 yards.
Projected stats: 284 passing yards, three touchdowns
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at CLE)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DAL)
3. Tony Pollard, DAL (at LAC)
4. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. WAS)
5. Alvin Kamara, NO (at HOU)
6. David Montgomery, DET (at TB)
7. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. CAR)
8. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. ARI)
9. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NE)
10. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. IND)
Best matchup: Raheem Mostert vs. Carolina Panthers
With De'Von Achane (knee) on injured reserve, Mostert should have control of this ground game again. Considering he was still producing in a timeshare with Achane—78 scrimmage yards and a score last week—Mostert could put up silly stats if he handles anything resembling a featured role.
Only the Denver Broncos, a team Mostert gashed for 142 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, have allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Panthers. Just last week, Carolina allowed David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds to combine for 181 scrimmage yards and two scores.
Projected stats: 102 rushing yards, 32 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CAR)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. SEA)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYG)
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DAL)
6. Davante Adams, LV (vs. NE)
7. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. MIN)
8. A.J. Brown, PHI (at NYJ)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at TB)
10. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAC)
Best matchup: CeeDee Lamb at Los Angeles Chargers
Lamb is still searching for his first explosive outing of the season. His 11-catch, 143-yard effort in Week 2 came pretty close, but it didn't include a touchdown. In fact, he's only found the end zone once. And that score came in Week 4, when he had just four catches for a season-low 36 receiving yards.
The stars should align for Lamb this week, though, as the Chargers have surrendered the most fantasy points to the position.
Projected stats: Eight receptions, 102 yards, one touchdown
Tight End
Top 10
1. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CHI)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (at TEN)
3. Sam LaPorta, DET (at TB)
4. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. MIN)
5. Darren Waller, NYG (at BUF)
6. George Kittle, SF (at CLE)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYJ)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. IND)
9. Zac Ertz, ARI (at LAR)
10. Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL)
Best matchup: Dallas Goedert at New York Jets
Goedert's breakout game didn't come until Week 5, but he was quietly trending up before that. After seeing just a single target in Week 1, he has seen seven or more in three of the four games since. His yardage finally popped this last week, as he finished with eight catches on nine targets for 117 yards and a score.
He has a real chance to stay in this grove against a New York defense allowing the most fantasy points to the position.
Projected stats: Six receptions, 63 yards, one touchdown