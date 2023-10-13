Giants' Saquon Barkley Rips Fan for Cheering Daniel Jones' Injury vs. Dolphins

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley took issue with some fans who were cheering when quarterback Daniel Jones was being evaluated for a neck injury last week (via Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk).

During the Giants' 31-16 loss against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jones was injured and did not return.

A short clip of Barkley arguing with fans began circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Pro Bowl running back responded.

He further clarified his comments when speaking with reporters on Thursday.

"When [Jones], someone who would give his freaking all for this franchise and this city and would go out there and risk it every single day and do whatever he can to bring a Super Bowl to this city and this organization, and he just hurt his neck, and he's sitting in a blue tent getting check on for his neck, and you've got a fan just mother-king him, that just doesn't sit well with me," Barkley said (via Mark Sanchez of the New York Post). "He's helpless. He can't do nothing."

The former Penn State standout previously reminded offensive tackle Evan Neal to "never pick a battle with the fans" after Neal clashed with Giants supporters in a war of words, according to Manuel Gomez of NJ Advance Media)

However, it seems that criticizing an injured teammate crossed the line for Barkley.

"I get it. I was a fan of football before," Barkley said (via Sanchez). "That's not in my makeup, in my character, to boo and do stuff like that. But, fans, if you don't like the product that we're doing out there — we've got to give them a product to be happy about. Go ahead and boo. Or go ahead and cheer. That's part of the game. But have sympathy at the same time. He's a human being. Out of all people, it shouldn't be 8 [Jones]."

Jones did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week, leaving his status for New York's upcoming matchup with the Buffalo Bills as undetermined. He hasn't been officially ruled out yet, but it seems as though he'll be sidelined this week.