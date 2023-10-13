Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups: Sleepers Who May Still be Available

2 of 3

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Foreman's first season in Chicago surely hasn't gone as he had planned. He was tasked with five carries and three targets in Week 1 and hasn't stepped foot on the gridiron since.



So, you might be wondering what on earth he's doing here. Well, fortunes can change an instant in this league, and that's exactly what has happened in the Windy City. With Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) all in jeopardy of losing this game to injuries, Foreman suddenly finds himself with a rather direct path to an RB1 gig.



He has a good chance to capitalize on this opportunity, too. Just last season, he was similarly rocketed up the depth chart when the Carolina Panthers traded away Christian McCaffrey, and Foreman immediately responded with back-to-back 100-yard performances. From the time of that trade (Week 7) to the end of the season, Foreman was the 14th-highest fantasy scorer at the running back position.

