Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Every week, you find yourself staring at the one player, wondering if you dare start him or if this is the week you slide him to the bench. You do it. We all do it. Lineup decisions are often the hardest part of fantasy.

So below, we've identified four players who sit right on the "start 'em, sit 'em" fence and offered you advice about how to proceed. Here's hoping we've saved you a bit of time and some peace of mind—we've all been there.

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy has emerged as a legitimate low-end QB1 option in fantasy football, with three straight weeks of 20 or more points. That isn't a fluke—he has a great play-caller in Kyle Shanahan and an abundance of weapons around him.

He faces a tough matchup on Sunday, however, going on the road to face a Cleveland Browns defense giving up the third fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week (11.8). It's never easy for West Coast teams to make the trip East to play in the early games on Sunday, and a visit to the Dawg Pound only compounds those troubles.

Yes, the Browns did give up 28.1 fantasy points to Lamar Jackson in Week 4. But a little over half of those points came from his 27 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Purdy, meanwhile, has rushed for 24 yards and two touchdowns in five games—Lamar Jackson he is not.

Chances are, if you drafted Purdy you didn't take him as your starting quarterback, you drafted him as a backup. Which means you probably have another option available. This is the week to go with that option.

Verdict: Sit

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

The New York Jets took Hall off a pitch count last week and he responded in a huge way, rushing 22 times for 177 yards and a score while adding three catches for 17 yards.

But fantasy players who were patient with Hall were rewarded this week with a matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the stingiest defense against opposing running backs this season (9.9 points per week).

Only two players at the position—Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1 (11.9 points) and Brian Robinson in Week 4 (12.1 points)—have hit double-digit points against Philly.

Alexander Mattison? He had 3.4 points. Rachaad White? A measly 5.7. Kyren Williams, one of fantasy's breakout players this year? Just 6.7.

Now, if rookie wrecking ball Jalen Carter is unable to go with his ankle injury, that might make the sledding slightly easier for Hall. But the Birds still have Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis up the middle, both excellent defensive tackles.

The Jets may also try to target a Philadelphia secondary that has looked vulnerable this season, especially if veteran cornerback Darius Slay can't go, limiting Hall's touches. And the Eagles may stack the box and dare Zach Wilson to beat them, something he's not proven capable of doing consistently.

So all of this is adding up to a potentially tough evening for Hall. Adjust accordingly.

Verdict: Sit

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

London has had a disappointing start to the season, currently ranking 41st among wide receivers in PPR formats. That has made him tough to trust, especially on a Falcons offense with plenty of mouths to feed.

But heading into Week 6, there are two reasons to keep him in your lineup, even if it's only as a flex.

The first is that he had a season-high nine targets in Week 5, turning those looks into six catches for 78 yards, one of his most productive outputs of the season.

But he'll also face a Washington defense that is giving up 38.3 fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, the fourth-worst mark in football. DJ Moore just hung eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns on this secondary, and the week before, A.J. Brown went off for nine catches, 175 yards and two scores.

And it hasn't just been star players. Denver's Brandon Johnson and Marvin Mims Jr. each went for 19 fantasy points in Week 2.

It's a good week to roll with London, in other words.

Verdict: Start

Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

You may look at the stats this week and note that the Buffalo Bills are only giving up five fantasy points to opposing tight ends per week, the third-best mark in the NFL. And that may have you feeling skittish about Waller, who has been an inconsistent, low-end TE1 option thus far.

Stop fretting (unless Waller can't play due to a groin injury, in which case you'll need to go a different route).

The Bills have faced Tyler Conklin, Austin Hooper, Cole Turner, Durham Smythe and Evan Engram at the position thus far. Only Engram is a viable fantasy option out of that group. There's a bit of noise in Buffalo's stingy numbers against tight ends, in other words.

Here are three other considerations for you to ponder.

One, Waller is coming off his best game of the season. He was targeted 11 times in last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, catching eight passes for 86 yards. His role in the offense continues to come into greater focus.

Two, Daniel Jones—or likely Tyrod Taylor this week, with Jones not looking ready to return from a neck injury—has to throw to someone. The Giants' wideouts aren't good. Saquon Barkley's status remains up in the air. As playmakers go, it's Waller or bust in this offense right now.

And three, the Giants kinda stink and the Bills are smarting after a loss in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game could get ugly for New York, and quickly, which could mean a lot of passing in garbage time. Don't be shocked if Waller pads his stats in the second half.

So even with his starting quarterback unlikely to play, this still feels like a clear "start 'em" situation if Waller is healthy enough to go.