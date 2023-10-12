Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Chase Claypool 'Looks Like a Vending Machine' at Practice

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Recently acquired Miami Dolphins wide receiver Chase Claypool is making a positive impression on his new teammates, to the point where Tyreek Hill even said the 6'4", 238-pound pass-catcher looks like a "vending machine" when he's running during practice.

Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle also used the word "machine" to describe Claypool, who arrived via trade from the Chicago Bears on Oct. 6.

There's no denying Claypool's upside, especially at his size. He burst onto the NFL scene in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Steelers after an impressive 62-catch, 873-yard, 11-touchdown performance.

However, his career has gone in the wrong direction ever since. In 2022, Pittsburgh traded Claypool to Chicago for what ended up being the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 draft. It never worked out for Claypool in Chicago, and he and the Bears endured an acrimonious tenure that included him being told to stay away from the team.

Claypool is welcoming a fresh start in Miami, however. At the very least, he's now joining a high-powered, top-scoring offense that should afford him opportunities for success whenever he hits the field.

That may not be too often with Hill and Waddle occupying the top two spots and Braxton Berrios, Robbie Chosen and Cedrick Wilson Jr. up next on the depth chart, but his size and potential may be too hard for Miami to ignore as he gets more acclimated to the team.