Travis Kelce Reportedly Will Play for Chiefs vs. Broncos Despite Ankle Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly expected to play in Thursday night's home game against the Denver Broncos.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Kelce will play despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury, and it was also noted that musical megastar Taylor Swift will be in attendance to watch Kelce for the third time in the past four weeks.

Kelce suffered a non-contact ankle injury late in the first half of last week's Chiefs road win over the Minnesota Vikings, but he returned to play in the second half and was a major factor in KC's victory.

The 34-year-old veteran enjoyed his best game of the season against Minnesota despite the injury, catching a season-high 10 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Kelce missed the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury suffered in practice just a few days before the game, but he returned to play in Week 2, and Kansas City is a perfect 4-0 with him in the lineup.

Although Kelce has yet to explode for one of his trademark huge performances, he has scored a touchdown in three of his four games this season, and has registered 27 receptions for 222 yards.

It is fair to wonder if the fact that he has been banged up this season has robbed Kelce of some of his explosiveness, as he is averaging only 8.2 yards per catch.

Kelce averages 12.6 yards per reception for his career and has never averaged less than 12.2 yards per catch in a season.

It is also possible that opposing teams are placing added emphasis on slowing Kelce down, and are forcing him to do most of his damage underneath as a result.

Following the trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2022 season, Kelce was quarterback Patrick Mahomes' unquestioned top target, reeling in 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns for a Chiefs team that went on to win the Super Bowl.

While the Chiefs did not have another superstar pass-catcher in support of Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster served as the No. 1 wideout and he was a reliable performer in his own right, making 78 grabs for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots in free agency this past offseason, leaving the Chiefs with largely unproven options at wide receiver.

In terms of wide receivers, rookie Rashee Rice leads the team this season with 17 catches and two touchdowns, while Justin Watson leads the way with 219 yards.