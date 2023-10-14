Tommy Fury Defeats KSI by Majority Decision as Fans Question Judges' Scorecards

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, defeated YouTuber KSI by majority decision in a boxing match at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday.

Judges scored the fight 57-57, 57-56, 57-56 in favor of Fury.

In a fight that included as much clenching as it did punching, scoring this fight was no easy task, but plenty of folks were unhappy with how the judges saw the result:

KSI agreed with those sentiments:

Fury vs. KSI was the main event of a highly anticipated—but ultimately lackluster—card that also included a fight between YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Paul won in a disappointing spectacle that saw Danis barely land any punches.

Fury and KSI headlined the event in England, marking KSI's fifth consecutive fight in his home country.

KSI broke into boxing in 2018 when he beat Joe Weller in an amateur fight. KSI fought Paul to a draw in another amateur bout later that year, prompting him to go pro.

In his professional debut, KSI beat Paul, who is now his business partner, as they co-founded Prime energy and sports drinks.

KSI followed that up by beating a mixture of YouTubers and boxers, defeating Swarmz, Luis Alcaraz Pineda and FaZe Temperrr. In his most recent fight before Saturday, KSI knocked out Joe Fournier in May, but it was overturned to a no contest due to an accidental elbow strike.

While KSI is a YouTuber-turned-boxer, much like Logan Paul and his younger brother Jake Paul, Fury is more deeply entrenched in the world of boxing.

He comes from a boxing family, as his younger brother Tyson is one of the best heavyweights in recent memory, owning a career record of 33-0-1. Tommy's father, John Fury, is a former boxer as well.

Fury made his pro boxing debut in 2018, and he entered Saturday's bout with a perfect career record of 9-0. His most notable victory came in February when he handed Jake Paul his first career loss by split decision.

Given the win over Paul and his boxing background, Fury was a fairly substantial favorite against KSI despite KSI entering the fight undefeated in his own right at 4-0.