Video: WWE's Logan Paul Beats Dillon Danis by DQ After Brawl; Fans Slam Danis' Effort

YouTube sensation and WWE Superstar Logan Paul defeated MMA fighter Dillon Danis by disqualification in a boxing bout at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday after a brawl broke out in the final round.

With Paul dominating Danis on the scorecards, Danis attempted to take Paul down to the mat in the closing moments, which led to a melee that saw security and members of both fighters' teams enter the ring:

Since the fight could not be officially finished due to the chaos, Danis was disqualified and Paul was ruled the winner.

Paul was the far more aggressive fighter, as Danis barely threw any punches in the first few rounds and instead focused on trying to play mind games with bizarre antics, including laying on his back and welcoming Paul to grapple with him at one point.

Danis never posed a threat to Paul throughout the contest, and as a result, he drew the ire of many viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Although they fought on the undercard of KSI vs. Tommy Fury, it can be argued that Paul and Danis became the main attraction over the past few months.

A heated rivalry developed between Paul and Danis, mainly due to the fact that Danis constantly posted photos and videos of Paul's fiancé, model Nina Agdal, on X and made crude remarks about her.

Things escalated to the point that Agdal was granted a temporary restraining order against Danis, per TMZ Sports. It was also reported by TMZ Sports that Agdal filed a lawsuit against Danis.

While Paul was hopeful to get his hands on Danis, he expressed doubt throughout the lead up to the fight that Danis would actually go through with boxing him.

In an effort to prevent Danis from potentially dropping out, Paul said in August on his Impaulsive podcast (h/t Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com) that a clause was included in the fight contract stating that Danis would have to pay $100,000 if he pulled out for a non-legitimate reason.

The fear of Danis removing himself from the fight stemmed from him doing so prior to a scheduled boxing match against KSI in January.

Just 10 days before the KSI fight, Danis dropped out, leaving KSI to face and defeat YouTuber FaZe Temperrr instead.

In terms of combat sports experience, Danis had a huge advantage over Paul. Danis, who has spent time as a training partner of UFC star Conor McGregor, posted a 5-4 career record in submission grappling, and is 2-0 in two MMA fights for Bellator.

Danis never had a professional boxing match before Saturday, though, and he hadn't competed in any sort of pro fight since his win at Bellator 222 in June 2019.

As for Paul, he has primarily focused on his hugely successful podcast and burgeoning WWE career over the past year and a half, but he has some boxing matches under his belt.

Paul fought KSI to a draw in an amateur fight in 2018, lost to KSI by split decision in a pro fight in 2019, and took on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition in 2021.

While it was a tough fight to call going in, Paul got his revenge on Danis, and he picked up his first official boxing victory in the process.